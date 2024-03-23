Family Fun Day at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Family Fun Day at KMAC

Get ready for Spring Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 23rd from 11 AM - 4 PM! Art lovers of all ages will be able to enjoy loads of activities based on our current exhibitions. Watch an artist demo by Loren Myhre, contribute to a community art project with muralist Jaylin Stewart, enjoy an interactive musical performance, and more! Admission is always free on Family Fun Days.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/familyfunday

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
502.589.0102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-03-23 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-03-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-03-23 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-03-23 11:00:00 ical