Family Fun Day at KMAC
to
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
KMAC
Graphic on blue background: FAMILY FUN DAY! Mar 23, Free admission.
Family Fun Day at KMAC
Get ready for Spring Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 23rd from 11 AM - 4 PM! Art lovers of all ages will be able to enjoy loads of activities based on our current exhibitions. Watch an artist demo by Loren Myhre, contribute to a community art project with muralist Jaylin Stewart, enjoy an interactive musical performance, and more! Admission is always free on Family Fun Days.
For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/familyfunday