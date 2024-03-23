× Expand KMAC Graphic on blue background: FAMILY FUN DAY! Mar 23, Free admission.

Family Fun Day at KMAC

Get ready for Spring Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 23rd from 11 AM - 4 PM! Art lovers of all ages will be able to enjoy loads of activities based on our current exhibitions. Watch an artist demo by Loren Myhre, contribute to a community art project with muralist Jaylin Stewart, enjoy an interactive musical performance, and more! Admission is always free on Family Fun Days.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/familyfunday