Family Game Night at Curious Buzz - La Grange

Visit Curious Buzz on Main Street La Grange for Family Game Night! You’ll find something for kids, adults and the entire family – all while enjoying a variety of delicious selections from the food & drink menu. Keep the entire family entertained and challenged while having loads of fun on the outdoor patio. There are so many games to choose from, you won’t have to play the same one twice! Stay out of ‘Trouble’ while finding a ‘Clue’ that will help you solve ‘A Murder Mystery at the Theatre.’ Followed by Trivia Night from 6:30 – 8:30 pm.

FREE/Cost for food & drinks.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/