Farce of Nature at Pioneer Playhouse

By Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones, and Nicholas Hope

July 4 – July 22

Welcome to Reel ‘Em Inn, the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks! Well, it used to be, but lately business is slow … until a jittery gangster from Chicago shows up, followed by a string of surprise guests, each with something hilariously fishy up their sleeves! Slamming doors, mistaken identity, crazy disguises, and an increasingly awful stench, make for a wacky roller coaster ride of a comedy, and some good ole Southern fried fun! Famiy fun! Rated G.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.