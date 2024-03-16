Farm Bureau Auction - Alltech Arena

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Annual Fayette County Farm Bureau Farm Machinery Auction

For the past 40 years Fayette County Farm Bureau Education Foundation has been able to give away over one million dollars in scholarships to high school seniors in Fayette County through the Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. Check out the Farm Bureau auction in person and online!

The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky. 

For more information, please visit kyhorsepark.com/

