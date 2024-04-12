Fear Expo - Owensboro

FEAR EXPO LIVE 2024

April 12, 2024 – April 14, 2024

Fear Expo LIVE is the newest National Haunted Attraction Industry tradeshow bringing together haunters and vendors. We are dedicated to connecting attraction owners with the latest products and services from the industry’s leading vendors early in the year to ensure products are delivered on-time, ahead of schedule and at some of the best prices.

For more information, please visit owensborocenter.com/