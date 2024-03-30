× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Feed the Soil, Not the Plants – In-Person

Feed the Soil, Not the Plants – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

$25 - $35 per person.

As part of Yew Dell’s Back to Basics – Horticulture 101 series, it’s time to totally rethink how you approach the fertilizer question in your garden. Join staff for a deep dive into creating healthy soils that naturally feed your plants just what they need, just when they need it. This workshop includes admission to Opening Day 2024. Instructors are in high demand. Reserve your ticket now to hold your spot.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/