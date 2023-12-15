Festival of Lights - Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds

The 5th Annual Festival of Lights, Sponsored by FNB

The 5th Annual Festival of Lights will be held at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds each weekend (Friday, Saturday & Sunday) beginning Saturday, November 25th, 2023, and ending on Monday, January 1st, 2024, from 5:30 – 8:30 PM. Everyone is invited to come drive-thru and check out a large variety of light displays that have been purchased by local businesses, community organizations, churches, local families and more. We hope to see you at this community-wide Christmas celebration!

For more information, please visit visitmayfieldgraves.org/