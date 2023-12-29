Festival of Lights - Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds
Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds Ky. 121 at N. 17th Street, Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
The 5th Annual Festival of Lights, Sponsored by FNB
The 5th Annual Festival of Lights will be held at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds each weekend (Friday, Saturday & Sunday) beginning Saturday, November 25th, 2023, and ending on Monday, January 1st, 2024, from 5:30 – 8:30 PM. Everyone is invited to come drive-thru and check out a large variety of light displays that have been purchased by local businesses, community organizations, churches, local families and more. We hope to see you at this community-wide Christmas celebration!
For more information, please visit visitmayfieldgraves.org/