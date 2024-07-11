Fiddler On The Roof Presented By The Lexington Theatre Company – Lexington Opera House

For six decades, audiences around the world have fallen in love with Fiddler on the Roof. This golden-age classic explores the timeless theme of facing progress while honoring “Tradition.” Tevye, his family, and his entire community grapple with the inevitability of changing times. Faith, love, and family hang in the balance “as shaky as a fiddler on the roof!”. The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars, and local professionals for a production that feels just like Broadway, crafted right here in Lexington

July 11 Thursday 7:30 PM

July 12 Friday 7:30 PM

July 13 Saturday 1:00 PM

July 13 Saturday 7:30 PM

July 14 Sunday 1:00 PM

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/