  Fiddler on the Roof  at Market House Theatre

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

To celebrate MHT’s 60th Anniversary, we found a favorite show also celebrating its 60th anniversary to wrap up our season!  Fiddler on the Roof is a timeless and universal story of family, community, traditions, love, loss, pain, and resilience. It speaks as loudly and vitally today as it did 60 years ago when it premiered on Broadway.  With songs like MatchmakerSunrise Sunset, and If I Were a Rich ManFiddler on the Roof is a timeless hit just like MHT!

For more information, please call 270.444.6828 or visit  markethousetheatre.org

