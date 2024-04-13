Fillies Derby Ball - The Galt House
Galt House Hotel 140 N 140 N 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Fillies Derby Ball Presented by Cadillac
6:00 PM Cocktails
8:00 PM Dinner
9 PM Dancing until 1 AM with live entertainment by Radiotronic
It’s the Derby Ball that starts it all! Experience an evening of “Old Hollywood Glam” featuring dinner, dancing, live entertainment by Radiotronic and a special guest. Plus, be part of the historic crowning of the Derby Queen of the 2024 Royal Court.
NEW THIS YEAR: You’ll have an opportunity to add a Speakeasy experience to your evening.
Produced by The Fillies, Inc.
A portion of proceeds benefits the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.
For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/