Filson+Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts Biennial Conference

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Filson+Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts  Biennial Conference

 The Filson and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts are partnering to open new conversations about material culture in the colonial and early-national Ohio Valley. 

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org

Info

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Education & Learning, History
Google Calendar - Filson+Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts Biennial Conference - 2023-09-14 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Filson+Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts Biennial Conference - 2023-09-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Filson+Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts Biennial Conference - 2023-09-14 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Filson+Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts Biennial Conference - 2023-09-14 17:00:00 ical