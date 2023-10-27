Filson’s Haunting Fireside Stories - Oxmore Farm

Filson’s Haunting Fireside Stories - The Filson Historical Society

Advance Tickets: $15 for members, $18 for non-members

Day of: $20 for all

Kids 12 and Under are free

Join the Filson Historical Society for a haunting storytelling event at Oxmoor Farm. Participants will enjoy stories by the bonfire (weather permitting), evoking the spooky atmosphere surrounding All Hallow’s Eve, and will need to provide their own chairs, flashlight, and refreshments. This program will be held outdoors, so please dress for the weather and bring a blanket.

Octavia Sexton is a vibrant and engaging professional storyteller specializing in the oral traditions of Appalachia. She weaves tales derived from a number of Appalachian roots, including folktales and the haunted “haint” tales from Eastern Kentucky that will chill you to the bone.

Thomas Freese is a professional storyteller, author, artist, teaching artist and musician. Mr. Freese has authored 11 books including 9 books of ghostly tales. His spooky repertoire for performances includes true tales of invisible friends, Civil War ghosts, witches, and final visits from loved ones.

For more information, please visit filsonhistorical.org/