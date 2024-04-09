× Expand KY Museum Finding the First Farmers Graphic

Finding the First Farmers - Kentucky Museum Bowling Green

Dr. David Pollack and Dr. A. Gwynn Henderson will discuss the diverse nature of indigenous farm life in the Barren River drainage of south-central Kentucky during the Mississippian era. Exploring recent archaeological finds, they will expand on the First Farmers of the Barren River Valley exhibit at the Kentucky Museum to address misconceptions on indigenous peoples’ identity, technology, settlement patterns, foodways, and trade routes to reveal the complex societies present before Europeans arrived in what is now North America. They will also explore the similarities between indigenous farmers and Kentucky farm families of the late nineteenth to early twenty-first centuries.

For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum