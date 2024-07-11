Finding Frenchtown: Chris and Ginny Hutson - McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Finding Frenchtown: Restoring and Reimagining Forgotten Spaces
Led by Chris and Ginny Hutson, owners of Frenchtown Station and Slim’s Frenchtown Mercantile
Thursday, July 11, 2024
5:30p-6:30 PM
The Hutsons will discuss the joy found in the restoration process, and their discoveries about Paducah history along the way.
All programs are free and open to the public
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
Education & Learning, History