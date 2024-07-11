Finding Frenchtown: Chris and Ginny Hutson - McCracken County Public Library

Finding Frenchtown: Restoring and Reimagining Forgotten Spaces

Led by Chris and Ginny Hutson, owners of Frenchtown Station and Slim’s Frenchtown Mercantile

Thursday, July 11, 2024

5:30p-6:30 PM

The Hutsons will discuss the joy found in the restoration process, and their discoveries about Paducah history along the way.

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net