Finding Frenchtown: Chris and Ginny Hutson - McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Finding Frenchtown: Restoring and Reimagining Forgotten Spaces

Led by Chris and Ginny Hutson, owners of Frenchtown Station and Slim’s Frenchtown Mercantile 

Thursday, July 11, 2024

5:30p-6:30 PM  

The Hutsons will discuss the joy found in the restoration process, and their discoveries about Paducah history along the way. 

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
