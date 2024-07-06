× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation Firecracker 5K Run/Walk

Firecracker 5K Run/Walk - Schamback Park

Join Oldham County Parks and Recreation for the 16th annual Firecracker 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 6th beginning at 8 am. This 5K course begins at Schamback Park (6617 Main St., Westport, KY 40077) and will challenge runners through the historic town of Westport, KY. The course follows Hwy 524 along the Ohio River to the halfway point then returns on the same path. Awards will be given, and door prizes. Packet pickup and day of registration is Saturday, July 6th from 7 – 7:50 am at the shelter in Schamback Park.

For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/