First Day Hike - E.P Tom Sawyer State Park

Have you ever wondered about some of the structural remains that you may have seen around the park? Hike some of the most interesting historic sites on the park and learn about the past of the old Central State Hospital. Sunday January 1, 1:00pm–3:00pm includes complementary hot drinks as part of the National First Day Hike Program. Hike will meet at the Sawyer Hayes Community Center and last approximately 2 hours. Non-strenuous hiking on mostly flat trails and paved ground. $5 per person, pre-registration required, max of 20 hikers. Call 502.429.7270 or Andrew.spence@ky.gov

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/