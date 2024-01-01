First Day Hike - Big Bone Lick State Park

Start 2024 off on the right (or left) foot with a self-guided First Day Hike around Big Bone Lick! Download a map here: (https://kentucky.simpleviewcrm.com/sched/getfilebykey.cfm?filekey=7e2c0689-dd53-4c8a-a6d7-dce4a6f41246) or pick one up from the Gift Shop, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This self-guided First Day Hike will take you from the Museum to the diorama pit where you can view replica Ice Age Mega Mammals, from there you will journey 0.9 miles along the Big Bone Creek Trail passing by active salt springs and Big Bone Creek. Once back in the parking area you will continue onto the Bison Trace Trail for 0.5 miles to enjoy the natural beauty of Big Bone Valley as well as say hello to the bison! Complete your hike by hiking another 0.5 miles back to the Museum. Interested in a longer hike? Hike along the Bison Trace Trail and pick up the Cedar Run Trail located towards the back of the bison fields. At the intersection on Cedar Run Trail take a left to add 0.5 miles or take a right to add another 1.0 miles combining Cedar Run Trail and Gobbler's Trace Trail. Tag us on Facebook @BigBoneLickSHS with your First Day Hike adventures!

