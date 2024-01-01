First Day Hike - Kincaid Lake State Park

We're hosting a FREE guided hike on January 1st at 1 p.m. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will be organized in all 50 states. Kids and adults all across America will be participating in First Day Hikes, getting their hearts pumping and enjoying the beauty of a state park. Last year nearly 55,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 133,000 miles throughout the country! First Day Hikes are led by knowledgeable state park staff and volunteers and, while the distance and rigor tends to vary from park to park, all hikes aim to create a fun experience for the whole family. People are invited to savor the beauty of the state park’s natural resources with the comfort of an experienced guide so they may be inspired to take advantage of these local treasures throughout the year. Come join our Recreation Staff at the Recreation Building on January 1st at 1 p.m. to enjoy a moderately strenuous (but slow paced) 1.5 mile interpretive hike on the Spicebush Trail. Hikers will want good walking shoes, some water and, if need be, rain gear for the hike. All participants who complete the hike will receive their choice of a 1st Day Hike Medallion, a Zipper Pull or a Patch for FREE! There is no charge for this event and all are invited to participate. Questions about the event? Please call our office at 859.654.3531 for further details. We hope to see you there!

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/