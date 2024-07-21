× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Fleeting Reality at Frazier History Museum

“To photograph is to hold one’s breath, when all faculties converge to capture fleeting reality.”—Henri Cartier-Bresson

Please join us for a screening of the documentary Fleeting Reality featuring multiple Pulitzer Prize–winning photographers from the Courier Journal. Each of their pictures tells its own story, some funny, some tragic, but always interesting.

The film’s director, Richard Van Kleeck, along with co-producer Pat McDonogh and many of the photographers and other guests will join us afterward. We’ll talk about what it took to get the shot and the stories behind the pictures.

These pictures are our history, and we can’t wait for you to meet the photographers behind the camera. Guests will also be able to tour Flashback: Louisville Media Through the Years, a new exhibition opening in July.

Special guests include: Richard Van Kleeck, Pat McDonogh, Tom Hardin, Michael Clevenger, Durell Hall, Dan Dry, Keith Williams, Bill Luster, Stewart Bowman, and Bob Hill.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Fleeting Reality

Sunday, July 21

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 12:30 p.m.

Screening (Brown-Forman Theatre): 1–2 p.m.

Panel Discussion: 2–3 p.m.

Admission: $14 (Includes Museum Access) (Free to Frazier Members)

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org