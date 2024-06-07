Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series - Lawrenceburg Green

Lawrenceburg Green 44 Western Avenue , Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Get ready to groove and grub at the hottest concert series in KY! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with FREE live music, mouthwatering food trucks, sweet desserts, refreshing shaved ice, and a tantalizing selection of beverages including beer, wine, and bourbon! Don’t miss out on the ultimate combination of good tunes and great tastes – bring your friends, family, and dancing shoes! See you there!

Live music starts at 6pm.

June 7th- Zack Attack Band

July 5th- Conch Republic

August 2nd- Classic Rock Experience

For more information, please call 502.598.3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/food-truck-friday-summer-concert-series-2/2024-06-07/

