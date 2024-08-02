Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series - Lawrenceburg Green
Lawrenceburg Green 44 Western Avenue , Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism
Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series - Lawrenceburg Green
Get ready to groove and grub at the hottest concert series in KY! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with FREE live music, mouthwatering food trucks, sweet desserts, refreshing shaved ice, and a tantalizing selection of beverages including beer, wine, and bourbon! Don’t miss out on the ultimate combination of good tunes and great tastes – bring your friends, family, and dancing shoes! See you there!
Live music starts at 6pm.
June 7th- Zack Attack Band
July 5th- Conch Republic
August 2nd- Classic Rock Experience
For more information, please call 502.598.3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/food-truck-friday-summer-concert-series-2/2024-06-07/