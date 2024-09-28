× Expand By Mama Rubys 350 Corvette Dr - 1 Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - Bowling Green, KY

Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum

Where one of a kind meets one of a kind meets something like nothing else!

You'll find unique artists, vendors, entertainers, psychics, craftspeople, music, and more! You just never know what might happen at a Fool Moon Sisters Bizarre Bazaar! Shop, laugh, meet new people with great ideas, and even tour the Corvette Museum! Don't miss this special event by Mama Ruby's Productions. You loved them in Lexington, and now you can get to know them (and love them) in Bowling Green, KY.

For more information, please call 859.420.9424 or visit mamarubys.com