Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum

to

National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum

Where one of a kind meets one of a kind meets something like nothing else!

You'll find unique artists, vendors, entertainers, psychics, craftspeople, music, and more! You just never know what might happen at a Fool Moon Sisters Bizarre Bazaar! Shop, laugh, meet new people with great ideas, and even tour the Corvette Museum! Don't miss this special event by Mama Ruby's Productions. You loved them in Lexington, and now you can get to know them (and love them) in Bowling Green, KY.

For more information, please call 859.420.9424 or visit mamarubys.com

Info

National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, This & That
859.420.9424
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum - 2024-09-29 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum - 2024-09-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum - 2024-09-29 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fool Moon Sisters Bazaar - National Corvette Museum - 2024-09-29 10:00:00 ical