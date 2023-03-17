Freaky Friday at Playhouse in the Park

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

 When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Contact: Playhouse in the Park

Email: playhouse@murray-ky.net

Phone: 270-759-1752

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
