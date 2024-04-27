× Expand Scott County Cooperative Extension Expo 24 flyer - 1 2024 Garden Expo Flyer

Free Garden Expo at Scott County Cooperative Extension

The Scott County Master Gardeners Association is hosting a FREE Spring Garden Expo!

There will be a seedling sale, door prizes, and local garden vendors. Plus demonstrations all morning on soil, herbs, garden culinary recipes, and lawn/garden hacks!

For more information, please visit On Facebook