Free Garden Expo at Scott County Cooperative Extension

Scott County Cooperative Extension 1130 Cincinnati Road, Kentucky 40324

The Scott County Master Gardeners Association is hosting a FREE Spring Garden Expo!

There will be a seedling sale, door prizes, and local garden vendors. Plus demonstrations all morning on soil, herbs, garden culinary recipes, and lawn/garden hacks!

Scott County Cooperative Extension 1130 Cincinnati Road, Kentucky 40324
