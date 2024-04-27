Free Garden Expo at Scott County Cooperative Extension
to
Scott County Cooperative Extension 1130 Cincinnati Road, Kentucky 40324
×
Scott County Cooperative Extension
Expo 24 flyer - 1
2024 Garden Expo Flyer
Free Garden Expo at Scott County Cooperative Extension
The Scott County Master Gardeners Association is hosting a FREE Spring Garden Expo!
There will be a seedling sale, door prizes, and local garden vendors. Plus demonstrations all morning on soil, herbs, garden culinary recipes, and lawn/garden hacks!
For more information, please visit On Facebook
Info
Scott County Cooperative Extension 1130 Cincinnati Road, Kentucky 40324
Home & Garden