FreshART Gala

Art lovers and collectors will have the chance to bid on original works by more than 50 local artists in live and silent auctions.

For the 31st year, Behringer-Crawford Museum is celebrating the artistic talents of the region with its annual freshART party and art auction on Saturday, September 9, 6-9:30 p.m. Raising funds for youth education programs, freshART gives collectors and others the chance to acquire newly-created, one-of-a-kind works, created "fresh" en plain air by dozens of artists in Devou Park the previous weeks. Tickets are $60 per person and include cocktails and hors d'oeuvre followed by a live and lively auction.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org