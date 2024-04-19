Friday Fun Days - Botanical Stamped Dish Towels & Cards - Oldham County Extension Office
to
Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, La Grange, Kentucky 40031-8632
×
Oldham County Cooperative Extension Service
Friday Fun Days - Botanical Stamped Dish Towels & Cards
Friday Fun Days - Botanical Stamped Dish Towels & Cards - Oldham County Extension Office
$15 per person.
Join the Extension Office for their Friday Fun Days programs and learn how to craft Botanical Stamped Dish Towels and Cards.
For more information, please call 502.222.9452 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, La Grange, Kentucky 40031-8632
Crafts, Parents, Workshops