Friday Fun Days - Botanical Stamped Dish Towels & Cards - Oldham County Extension Office

to

Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, La Grange, Kentucky 40031-8632

Friday Fun Days - Botanical Stamped Dish Towels & Cards - Oldham County Extension Office

$15 per person.

Join the Extension Office for their Friday Fun Days programs and learn how to craft Botanical Stamped Dish Towels and Cards.

For more information, please call 502.222.9452 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, La Grange, Kentucky 40031-8632
Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.222.9452
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Friday Fun Days - Botanical Stamped Dish Towels & Cards - Oldham County Extension Office - 2024-04-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friday Fun Days - Botanical Stamped Dish Towels & Cards - Oldham County Extension Office - 2024-04-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friday Fun Days - Botanical Stamped Dish Towels & Cards - Oldham County Extension Office - 2024-04-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friday Fun Days - Botanical Stamped Dish Towels & Cards - Oldham County Extension Office - 2024-04-19 10:00:00 ical