Friday Fun Days - Botanical Stamped Dish Towels & Cards - Oldham County Extension Office

$15 per person.

Join the Extension Office for their Friday Fun Days programs and learn how to craft Botanical Stamped Dish Towels and Cards.

For more information, please call 502.222.9452 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/