Front & Center Series Traditional Irish Music - Paducah

Front & Center Series Traditional Irish Music

Traditional Irish Music

Sunday March 17, 2023

with talented father-son duo Eddie & Josh Coffey

It's Your Lucky Day to Enjoy Live Irish Music as the McCracken County Public Library offers traditional Irish music in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

The Coffey duo will perform on the first floor of the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m

​All programs are free & open to the public

For more information, please visit mclib.net