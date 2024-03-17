Front & Center Series Traditional Irish Music - Paducah
Live Irish Music
Sunday March 17, 2023
with talented father-son duo Eddie & Josh Coffey
It's Your Lucky Day to Enjoy Live Irish Music as the McCracken County Public Library offers traditional Irish music in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.
The Coffey duo will perform on the first floor of the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m
All programs are free & open to the public
For more information, please visit mclib.net