Front & Center Series Traditional Irish Music at McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Front & Center Series

Traditional Irish Music 

Sunday  March 17, 2023 

with talented father-son duo Eddie & Josh Coffey

It's Your Lucky Day to Enjoy Live Irish Music as the McCracken County Public Library offers traditional Irish music in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. 

The Coffey duo will perform on the first floor of the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m.  

For more information, please visit mclib.net

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
