Front & Center Series Traditional Irish Music at McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Sunday March 17, 2023
with talented father-son duo Eddie & Josh Coffey
It's Your Lucky Day to Enjoy Live Irish Music as the McCracken County Public Library offers traditional Irish music in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.
The Coffey duo will perform on the first floor of the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, please visit mclib.net
