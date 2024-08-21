× Expand Louisville Laughs Finals of the Funniest Person In Louisville standup comedy contest

Funniest Person In Louisville Finals at The Caravan

It's the finale of the 2024 Funniest Person In Louisville contest.

The 12 comics from across the region who advanced out of the semifinals will compete in the Semi-Pro and Amateur categories.

The audience helps decide who is Louisville's funniest!

Special appearance by 2023 champion Uncool Randy.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/73807-aug.-21-funniest-person-in-louisville-finals