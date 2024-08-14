Funniest Person In Louisville Semifinals at Caravan

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204

 Funniest Person In Louisville Semifinals at Caravan

The 2024 Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with a semifinal round at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics from across the region who advanced in the Semi-Pro and Amateur categories will compete.

A trip to the finals and the opportunity to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville is on the line. The audience helps decide who advances.

Special appearance by Lucious Williams.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/73806/t/tickets

Comedy, Food & Drink
