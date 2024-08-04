× Expand Louisville Laughs Semifinals of the Funniest Person In Louisville standup comedy contest

Funniest Person In Louisville semifinals

The 2024 Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with a semifinal round at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

Comics from across the region who advanced in the Semi-Pro and Amateur categories will compete.

A trip to the finals and the opportunity to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville is on the line. The audience helps decide who advances.

Special appearance by Mandee McKelvey.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/73800/t/tickets