G&G Distilled | Rise from the Ruins - Castle & Key Distillery

Join co-hosts Will Arvin, Castle & Key owner, and Jon Carloftis, designer of Castle & Key’s award-winning gardens, for a tour of the distillery grounds, including Warehouse B, the longest bourbon rickhouse in the world. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy cocktails in the Sunken Garden, followed by an immersive dinner in the Old Bottling Ruins, allowing them to experience Castle & Key as it once was—abandoned and overgrown for nearly half a century. Featuring a menu curated by Lexington’s lauded proprietor of The Apiary, Cooper Vaughan, the meal will showcase flavors from the grounds of Castle & Key, including herbs from the gin garden and bourbon cocktail pairings.

For more information, please call 502.395.9070 or visit gardenandgun.com/distilled-risefromtheruins/