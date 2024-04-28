G&G Distilled | Spirit of the Arts - Louisville
Gardencourt 1044 Alta Vista Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
Garden & Gun
Gardencourt
Gather at the historic Gardencourt grounds to honor the creative spirit of Kentucky. Guests will immerse themselves in a visual experience by the Speed Art Museum while enjoying specialty cocktails, neat pours, and exclusive tastings from Angel’s Envy. Adjourning to the garden, guests will gather for a plein air luncheon prepared by chef Edward Lee, owner of 610 Magnolia and Nami, followed by a special reading by former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson and a musical performance by the Kentucky Opera.
