× Expand Garden & Gun Gardencourt

G&G Distilled | Spirit of the Arts - Louisville

Gather at the historic Gardencourt grounds to honor the creative spirit of Kentucky. Guests will immerse themselves in a visual experience by the Speed Art Museum while enjoying specialty cocktails, neat pours, and exclusive tastings from Angel’s Envy. Adjourning to the garden, guests will gather for a plein air luncheon prepared by chef Edward Lee, owner of 610 Magnolia and Nami, followed by a special reading by former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson and a musical performance by the Kentucky Opera.

For more information, please visit gardenandgun.com