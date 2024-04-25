× Expand Garden & Gun Yew Dell

G&G Distilled | Women of Whiskey at Yew Dell Gardens

G&G raises a toast to the women of Kentucky who are shaping the bourbon and food industries. Join G&G at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens to experience a collaborative Kentucky menu by outstanding female chefs Ouita Michel, owner of Honeywood restaurant; Sam Fore, owner of Tuk Tuk Snack Shop; and Sara Bradley, owner of freight house, alongside bourbon pairings thoughtfully selected by the leading female voices in spirits, including Marianne Eaves of Forbidden Bourbon; Jackie Zykan of Hidden Barn Whiskey; Shaylyn Gammon of Blue Run Spirits; and bespoke bar provisions from Van Winkle family scions, Carrie Van Winkle Greener and Louise Van Winkle Breen, sisters and owners of Pappy & Company.

Tickets are $200 each.

For more information email events@gardenandgun.com or visit gardenandgun.com/distilled-womenofwhiskey/