Garden & Gun Distilled: A Thoroughbred Affair - Keeneland

Garden & Gun invites guests to an “owner for a day” experience at

the prestigious Keeneland Spring Race Meet and Horses of Racing Age Sale. Rise at dawn for trackside coffee while watching the horses work, then enjoy breakfast in the world-famous Track Kitchen alongside jockeys, owners, and trainers. Following an intimate, behind-the-scenes tour of Keeneland, guests will enjoy lunch and an afternoon of thoroughbred racing in the Keeneland Clubhouse. Watch a race from the Winner’s Circle with Shannon Arvin, president and CEO of Keeneland, and commemorate the day with a photograph taken by Keeneland’s track photographer. Celebrate with a bourbon toast led by Rob Samuels, managing director of Maker’s Mark. All guests in attendance will receive a customized commemorative bottle.

