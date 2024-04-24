Garden & Gun Distilled: Behind the Barrel at James B. Beam Distilling Co.

× Expand James B. Beam Distilling Co. James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Garden & Gun Distilled: Behind the Barrel

Join Garden & Gun editor-in-chief David DiBenedetto and Bourbon expert G&G contributor Tom Wilmes at the James B. Beam Distilling Company alongside seventh and eighth generation master distillers Fred and Freddie Noe, who

will share their insight on rare bourbons and unreleased spirits. After an intimate distillery tour and wax-dipping

a commemorative bottle, guests will embark up the hill to the private Knob Creek House for a Beam family barbecue with live music, and, of course, more bourbon.

For more information, please visit gardenandgun.com/distilled-behindthebarrel/