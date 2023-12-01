Gardens Aglimmer - Waterfront Botanical Gardens Louisville

to

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Gardens Aglimmer

Experience Louisville's Loveliest Holiday Tradition! Walk through our twinkling winter wonderland this December at Gardens Aglimmer. See giant illuminated koi, oversized flowers, swans swimming, and the multicolored tunnels of lights and icicles. Plus, come indoors to visit Santa and make crafts with Mrs. Claus! Visit our Jingle All the Way Café for sweet treats and warm drinks, with s'mores kits available for purchase to roast at our s'mores station.

Learn more at GardensAglimmer.com

Info

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
502.276.5404
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Gardens Aglimmer - Waterfront Botanical Gardens Louisville - 2023-12-01 17:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gardens Aglimmer - Waterfront Botanical Gardens Louisville - 2023-12-01 17:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gardens Aglimmer - Waterfront Botanical Gardens Louisville - 2023-12-01 17:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gardens Aglimmer - Waterfront Botanical Gardens Louisville - 2023-12-01 17:45:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Gardens Aglimmer - Waterfront Botanical Gardens Louisville - 2023-12-02 17:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gardens Aglimmer - Waterfront Botanical Gardens Louisville - 2023-12-02 17:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gardens Aglimmer - Waterfront Botanical Gardens Louisville - 2023-12-02 17:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gardens Aglimmer - Waterfront Botanical Gardens Louisville - 2023-12-02 17:45:00 ical