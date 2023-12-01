Gardens Aglimmer - Waterfront Botanical Gardens Louisville

× Expand Waterfront Botanical Gardens Do502Poster - 1 Experience Louisville's Loveliest Holiday Tradition at Gardens Aglimmer! Tickets on sale now!

Gardens Aglimmer

Experience Louisville's Loveliest Holiday Tradition! Walk through our twinkling winter wonderland this December at Gardens Aglimmer. See giant illuminated koi, oversized flowers, swans swimming, and the multicolored tunnels of lights and icicles. Plus, come indoors to visit Santa and make crafts with Mrs. Claus! Visit our Jingle All the Way Café for sweet treats and warm drinks, with s'mores kits available for purchase to roast at our s'mores station.

Learn more at GardensAglimmer.com