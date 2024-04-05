Gary Hansen + Liz Hansen | As Found - Lexington Arts League

Gary Hansen + Liz Hansen | As Found | April 5 - May 24 Found objects that are neglected, abused, repurposed, or abandoned tell stories. Their condition and location tell stories of changing tastes and of the people who owned, used, or left them in the situations where we found them. As photographers, both artists’ work captures these objects “as found” without manipulation.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/