Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Gary Hansen + Liz Hansen  |  As Found  |  April 5 - May 24  Found objects that are neglected, abused, repurposed, or abandoned tell stories. Their condition and location tell stories of changing tastes and of the people who owned, used, or left them in the situations where we found them. As photographers, both artists’ work captures these objects “as found” without manipulation.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday  12pm-5pmThursday  12pm-5pmFriday  12pm-5pm Saturday  12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/

Art & Exhibitions
859.254.7024
