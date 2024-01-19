Generations Exhibition - The Carnegie Lexington

× Expand LexArts Gallery Hop Generations Exhibition

Join us on January 19, 6:00PM for the opening of the GENERATIONS exhibit! The exhibit features impasto techniques by father and daughter, Teddy and Sarah Sutphin. This event will also feature a Bassa Nova inspired musical performance by Chris Sullivan. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibition will remain in the gallery with artwork available for purchase until February 29th.

For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org/skydome-gallery/