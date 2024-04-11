George Barnett presents Foraging Kentucky - Carmichael's Bookstore Louisville

George Barnett presents Foraging Kentucky: An Introduction to the Edible Plants, Fungi, and Tree Crops of the Southeast

Event date:

Thursday, April 11, 2024 - 7:00pm

2720 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Carmichael's Bookstore in partnership with the Louisville Nature Center and Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest his excited to host GEORGE BARNETT for his new book Foraging Kentucky: An Introduction to the Edible Plants, Fungi, and Tree Crops of the Southeast.

About the Book:

With rich soils, thousands of creeks, and twelve major river basins, the state of Kentucky is abundant with wild edibles that not only are delicious but also can be useful for medicinal purposes. Various species of wildflowers such as spring beauty, edible fungi like chanterelles, and tree crops such as hickory nuts may be foraged and pickled, steamed, candied, or stir-fried to create an enticing, healthy, and substantial meal.

Foraging Kentucky is an expansive beginners' guide to safely and ethically foraging in the state. The species covered in the book are divided into three categories: herbaceous plants, fungi, and woody plants. Author, forager, and environmental educator George Barnett shares his extensive knowledge on the proper identification of the featured species, where and when they grow, and how to harvest and prepare them for consumption. Complete with high-definition color photographs, recipes, and short history lessons, this guide is chock-full of crucial information for readers who want to forge an enlightening relationship with the delectable foods naturally available in Kentucky's great outdoors.

About the Author:

George Barnett owns and operates the Hungry Forager, an educational program based in the Bluegrass region and focused on teaching people about wild edibles, ethnobotany, ecology, and agroforestry. His educational background includes restoration ecology, foraging, and the history of utilizing tree crops in North America. He lives in Louisville, Kentucky, with his partner and their two children.

