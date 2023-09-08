Georgetown Festival of the Horse

Georgetown Festival of the Horse will be held on September 8-10, 2023. It will feature amusement Rides, horse show/games, grand parade, pet parade, craft vendors, food vendors, and more. Hours: Fri 4pm-10pm; Sat 11am-9pm; Sun 11am-5pm

For more information, please visit festivalofthehorse.org/

