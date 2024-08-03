Get Movin’ (Feet Don’t Fail Me Now) Live at Devou Park

The KSO’s Devou Doo Daddies bring 1990s and 2020s swing from across the globe to NKY, with the swing revival sounds of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Squirrel Nut Zippers and Royal Crown Revue . . . together with European acts like Cut Capers, Caro Emerald, Atom Smith and more. Get ready to swing it!

Audience participation is assured – with sing-a-longs and dancing for the extended family. Bring along blankets, lawn chairs, or picnics. For those who wish to avoid crowds, dress rehearsals are open at 10 a.m. (Saturday only) and live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. (Sunday only, registration required) as well. Free parking with TANK shuttles is offered. The summer concert series is free to attend with a suggested $5 donation for those who attend. It is also suggested to register for the event at kyso.org for concert and weather updates.

For more information, please call 859.431.6261 or visit kyso.org