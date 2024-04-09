Glenn Miller Orchestra - Grand Theatre Frankfort
Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Glenn Miller Orchestra – Just as it was in Glenn’s day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is still the most sought-after big band in the world. Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Sponsored by Bill and Kay Kirkland.
