Join us for year 3 of our "create your own music festival experience" featuring a comedy show and legendary concert footage.

Glibchella at Mile Wide Brewing

We are excited to invite you back to Mile Wide Beer Company for year 3 of Glibchella!

Glibchella is a one-of-a-kind concert footage experience where you can choose between 3 different concerts that are projected onto 3 different screens simultaneously to create a “choose your own festival” event. From 9pm to 1 am we will project 30~ minutes concerts from legendary artists of old to current stars, for you to choose from. You are able to use the silent disco headphones to enjoy the concerts of your choice. In addition we will kick off the fun with a comedy show starting at 8pm, leading up to the concerts starting at 9 and ending at 1am.

We will update this with details about what concerts from which artists will be shown so be on the look out for that.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance and at the door. The event is all ages, you must be 21 to drink alcohol and the content could be explicit.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/74083-glibchella-at-mile-wide