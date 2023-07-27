× Expand Photo taken by Byron Photos. Glier's Goettafest

Glier's Goettafest 2023

Times: Thursday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday Noon – 9 p.m.

A total celebration of all things Goetta!

Goetta is a German dish pronounced "get-uh", it is often compared to breakfast sausage or scrapple and is a mixture of pork, beef, steel-cut (pinhead) oats, and seasonings. Goettafest is 2 weekends stuffed from top to bottom with live entertainment, family-focused goetta games, and super inventive food. What makes it all so grand is the gathering of the goetta-lovin' community who travels from all corners of the country. Located at Northern Kentucky’s Newport on the Levee the festival overlooks the breathtaking Ohio Riverfront.

For more information call (859) 291-1800 or visit goettafest.com