Go Now! The Music of Moody Blues at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Moody Blues drummer Gordy Marshall and 10cc lead singer Mick Wilson lead a rock super group in a symphonic tribute to the Moody Blues. An evening of classic hits including “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” and “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)”with acclaimed Pops conductor Michael Krajewski on the podium.
*This event is SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Package eligible
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com