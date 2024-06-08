Go Now! The Music of Moody Blues at SKyPAC

Moody Blues drummer Gordy Marshall and 10cc lead singer Mick Wilson lead a rock super group in a symphonic tribute to the Moody Blues. An evening of classic hits including “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” and “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)”with acclaimed Pops conductor Michael Krajewski on the podium.

*This event is SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Package eligible

