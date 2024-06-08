Go Now! The Music of Moody Blues at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Go Now! The Music of Moody Blues at SKyPAC

Moody Blues drummer Gordy Marshall and 10cc lead singer Mick Wilson lead a rock super group in a symphonic tribute to the Moody Blues. An evening of classic hits including “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” and “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)”with acclaimed Pops conductor Michael Krajewski on the podium.

*This event is SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Package eligible

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

270.904.1880
