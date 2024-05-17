Golden Gals Gala at Sloan Convention Center

Sloan Convention Center 1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103

Golden Gals Gala at Sloan Convention Center

Experience a delightful evening with your friends, indulging in curated selections from local vendors, sampling delectable treats crafted by food artisans, and discovering glamorous pamper sets. VIP tickets offer exclusive early access shopping, a "Build your own Cheesecake Bar" from The Cake Shop, a grab bag of goodies, and a luxurious silk robe for an extra touch of elegance. Join us for a night of shopping, sweets, and pampering!

Proceeds to benefit The Love and Grace Foundation and Avonlea Place in honor of National Foster Care Month!

For more information call (904) 294-3692  

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
