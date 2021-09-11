GonzoFest Louisville
GonzoFest Louisville
GonzoFest Louisville is a literary and music festival honoring Hunter S. Thompson, as well as the lasting mark he has made on art, music, and literature. Through live music, poetry, art, spoken word and more, GonzoFest Louisville celebrates the life and times of Hunter S. Thompson in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.
High Horse
1032 Story Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206
For more information call (502) 574-1611 or gonzofestlouisville.com
