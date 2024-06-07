Graham Allen  |  Untold Tales of Untamed Tension  - Lexington Arts League

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Graham Allen  |  Untold Tales of Untamed Tension  |  June 7 - July 26    Originally from Indianapolis, Graham Allen has been a Graphic Designer, Artist, and Muralist in Kentucky for 25 years. While melding textures, scattered collage and ‘weathered character’ often seen in found objects and ‘ghost signs’ (old hand-painted advertising, often preserved on buildings and barns), his more recent body of work is inspired by urban arts and pop-culture as well as nostalgia and early advertising. Built using combinations of acrylic, wood, stencils, earth, markers as well as both found references and original characters, his unique narratives include witty typography and ‘gritty’ compositions loosely influenced by concepts dealing with today’s social landscapes as well as humorous and thought provoking, self-made scenarios. 

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday  12pm-5pmThursday  12pm-5pmFriday  12pm-5pm Saturday  12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
859.254.7024
