Graham Allen | Untold Tales of Untamed Tension | June 7 - July 26 Originally from Indianapolis, Graham Allen has been a Graphic Designer, Artist, and Muralist in Kentucky for 25 years. While melding textures, scattered collage and ‘weathered character’ often seen in found objects and ‘ghost signs’ (old hand-painted advertising, often preserved on buildings and barns), his more recent body of work is inspired by urban arts and pop-culture as well as nostalgia and early advertising. Built using combinations of acrylic, wood, stencils, earth, markers as well as both found references and original characters, his unique narratives include witty typography and ‘gritty’ compositions loosely influenced by concepts dealing with today’s social landscapes as well as humorous and thought provoking, self-made scenarios.

